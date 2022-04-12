Energy Alert
Stolen century-old school bell returned after two years

By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A relic of years past makes its welcomed return after it went missing in 2020.

When the “new” Salem high school was built in 1930, the old school bell was brought along. It was bolted to a rail where it remained well after the building went from “new” to “historic building.” The 150-pound bell was a symbol of the community. So when it was stolen, the entire town felt shocked.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office got an anonymous call in early April, who were told the callers would return the bell and told them where it would be.

When deputies found the bell, they sent photos to Ron Plumlee, a member of the Fulton County Heritage Foundation, for verification.

Plumlee confirmed it indeed was the old school bell, and it was turned over into his possession.

Now, he plans to build a permanent display for it inside the old school building.

“I’m really pleased that whoever had it felt like getting it back to its place and that it wasn’t destroyed,” Plumlee said.

The plan is to have the bell back on the premises by the town’s Memorial Day festivities.

