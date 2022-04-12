Energy Alert
Quiet Today Before More Storm Chances Tonight and Wednesday

April 12th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday is not looking too bad with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be windy helping us warm up despite the cloud cover. Storm chances on Tuesday will mainly be Tuesday night so enjoy the quiet and mostly dry day! More pockets of heavy rain and loud thunder move through overnight. The less rain areas see, the more unstable they become by Wednesday morning. Our best chance to see severe storms will come on Wednesday. Supercells and a squall line may bring the threat of hail, wind, and tornadoes to a good chunk of Arkansas and most of Region 8. Storms leave by the evening. Dry weather comes in on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures don’t fall too low. More rain slides in for Easter Weekend and there’s a chance of a few strong storms. Another round of chilly air may slide in after Easter. Doesn’t look cold enough for a freeze, but more frost may be possible.

