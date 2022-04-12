TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up due to crash

Energy Alert
Pocahontas Police dispatch said a medical helicopter was called in, but they could not confirm any other details at this time.(Source: Sherry Le Roux)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of an afternoon crash at the intersection of Highway 67 and Rice Street in Pocahontas.

Pocahontas Police dispatch said a medical helicopter was called in, but they could not confirm any other details at this time.

IDrive Arkansas reports a heavy slow down along Highway 67 as of 3:48 p.m.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details on this developing story.

