Vote 2022: Clay County - Candidates, News, Polling Places

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls this year to decide several major political races in Clay County.

In addition to federal and state races on the ballot, there will be county and city races for voters to decide.

Based on lists provided by county clerks, the following are contested races for the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections in Clay County.

The list is subject to change.

Contested Races

Sheriff/Collector = Ronnie Cole (R), Russ Latimer (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 1 = Neal “Poppy Smith (R), Richie Culver (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 6 = Dennis Haines (R), Drew Alexander Calhoun (I)

Justice of the Peace, District 7 = Ryan Carter (D), JP Darius R. Smith (R), Randy Kingston (R)

Constable, North St. Francis = David (Henry) Hughes (R), Chris Crawford (R)

Constable, South St. Francis = John Midkiff (R), David R. MacDonald Jr. (D)

Constable, West Oak Bluff = Terry Robertson (R), Farren Young (R)

Constable, Liddell & Chalk Bluff = Robert E. Hill (R), Fred Hicks (I)

Constable, Gleghorn & South Kilgore = Kirk Scobey (I), Denver Roofe (R)

Voters in the Piggott School Board also head to the polls this May to decide a school board race. It is:

Piggott School Board Position 1 = Steve Crowson, Richard Smart, Jacob Richardson, M. Suzan (Suzie) Morris

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

