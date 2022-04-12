Vote 2022: Craighead Co. - Candidates, News, Polling Places

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls this year to decide several major political races in Craighead County.

In addition to federal and state races on the ballot, there will be county and city races for voters to decide.

Based on lists provided by county clerks, the following are contested races for the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections in Greene County.

This list is subject to change.

Contested Races

County Clerk = Jamey Carter (R), Nancy Robbins (R), Mary Dawn Marshall (R)

Circuit Clerk - Andrew Stricklin (R), David Vaughn (R), Deborah Johnson (D)

Sheriff = Marty Boyd (R), Doug Carter (R)

Collector = Jenny Crisler (R), Wes Eddington (R)

Eastern District Sheriff = John McGee (R), Christopher S. Kelems (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 1 = Brad Noel (R), Paul House (R), Jolene Mullett (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 2 = Justin Etter (R), Garrett Barnes (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 3 = Barry Forrest (R), Carolyn S. Lewis (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 4 = Vince Pearcy (I), Linda Allison (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 5 = Barbara Weinstock (I), Donna Eggers (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 6 = Darrell Cook (R), Daniel Parker (D), Shamal Carter (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 7 = Richard Rogers (R), Steve Floyd (R), Steven Summers (D)

Constable, District 11 = David Henry (R), Chris Ayers (R), David Chadwick (D)

Constable, District 13 = Scott Armstrong (R), Julian Daniel Walker (R)

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and can look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by also going to the Secretary of State’s website.

