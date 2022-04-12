Energy Alert
Vote 2022: Cross County - Candidates, News, Polling Places

Candidates, news, and polling places for Cross County, Ark.
Candidates, news, and polling places for Cross County, Ark.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls this year to decide several major political races in Cross County.

In addition to federal and state races on the ballot, there will be county and city races for voters to decide.

Based on lists provided by county clerks, the following are contested races for the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections in Cross County.

The list is subject to change.

Contested races

  • County Judge = Jack Caubble (R), Lynn Blake (R), Donnie Sanders (D)
  • County Clerk = Elizabeth Hylle (R), Mary Beth Eakin (R), Reagan Helton Blansett (R)
  • Sheriff = David West (R), J.R. Smith (R)
  • Justice of the Peace, District 8 = Jerry Rushing (R), Jason Wizes (R)
  • Justice of the Peace, District 9 = Scott May (R), Bobby Johnson (R)

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

