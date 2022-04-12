Energy Alert
Water treatment expansion placed on hold

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of funding is putting a major project in Monette on hold.

City officials have been working on expanding the water and wastewater treatment in preparation for new homes coming to town.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said they originally started the project under the impression they had enough funding.

“We got finances that we could do some, but not that much,” he said.

The mayor clarified the project will not be placed at a complete halt, adding he has been contacting agencies like the United States Department of Agriculture and East Arkansas Planning and Development to help find funding for the project.

The project has two phases: Modernizing the treatment plant, and adding another well with “half of the expense” going toward the second phase.

Mayor Blankenship mentioned adding another well is critical after seeing “a sister city” without its own for some time and has been dependent on rural water.

He added the project will resume as soon as they find enough funding.

