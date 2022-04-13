Energy Alert
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus

Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a gun to campus and handed it off to another junior high student.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident involving students with a loaded gun at Valley View Junior High.

Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a gun to campus and handed it off to another junior high student.

Russell stressed the students never made a threat toward other students while the gun was on campus.

After school let out, Jonesboro police officers went to the student’s home and got the gun.

Russell added the students are on a 10-day suspension while the school board decides whether to expel them.

Here’s a notice that went out to parents Wednesday morning:

On Tuesday, April 12, a junior high student brought a firearm on campus and gave it to another junior high student to hold until they got home. There was no threat made toward any student while the firearm was on campus. The Jonesboro Police department responded to the situation at the student’s home after school hours and took possession of the firearm. The students are not on campus under district disciplinary policy, and the Valley View School District is working in conjunction with the Jonesboro Police Department in the investigation.

