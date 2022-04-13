$5 million bond set for man accused of sexually assaulting, grooming child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held in lieu of a $5 million bond after police say he groomed and sexually assaulted a child.

Police arrested Anthony Chamberlain, 41, on the following charges:

Engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium

Computer exploitation of a child

Sexual assault in the second degree

Distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child

Sexually grooming a child

According to court records, in March, an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator interviewed the victim who said Chamberlain had engaged in “sexual misconduct” with them.

“The victim disclosed that Chamberlain encouraged [them] to send sexually explicit material to him, watch pornographic material with [them], and placed [their] hand on his penis on multiple occasions,” the affidavit stated.

When detectives investigated the victim’s phone, they reported finding more than 5,000 messages between the victim and an unknown individual containing “excessive amounts of sexual messages and multiple instances of the individual trying to get the victim to…perform oral sex and other acts.”

During an interview with investigators, Chamberlain confirmed he had posed as a juvenile male and had the victim send “multiple photographs” in various states of nudity, the court documents stated.

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Chamberlain and set his bond at $5 million.

In addition to the bond, Stidham ordered Chamberlain to have no contact with the victim.

