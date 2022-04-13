6 Arkansas baseball shuts out UAPB twice in doubleheader sweep

No. 6 Arkansas (25-7) continued its dominance over in-state opponents with a seven-inning doubleheader sweep of UAPB (7-21-1) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks fired back-to-back shutouts against the Golden Lions, including a combined seven-inning one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of the twin bill. Arkansas completed the doubleheader sweep with a 6-0 shutout win in the nightcap, tossing a seven-inning combined three-hitter in the process.

Tuesday night’s back-to-back shutouts were the first for Arkansas since doing so in a seven-inning doubleheader against South Carolina in 2018. The Hogs also accomplished the feat on the road at Kentucky in 2016.

Arkansas has now won 10 games in a row against in-state foes, a streak which dates back to 2019. The Razorbacks have also won 14 consecutive midweek games since 2021, including all six of its midweek contests this season.

The Razorbacks look ahead to hosting LSU in a three-game set this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.