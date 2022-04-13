Arkansas State women’s golf wins ORU Spring Invite, Schmidt earns medalist honors

Olivia Schmidt won her second event of the season and was among three Arkansas State women’s golfers in the top five as the Red Wolves won the Oral Roberts Spring Invite at The Club at Indian Springs River Course.

Despite winds 20-30 miles per hour throughout the round Tuesday, A-State posted a 5-over par 293 in the final round to win by 10 strokes over host Oral Roberts. The Red Wolves posted a 54-hole total of 874, tied for the fourth-lowest in program history and fourth 54-hole total this season in the top five in program history. The win marks the 13th title under the direction of head coach MJ Desbiens-Shaw, second this season. This marks the ninth time in program history to win multiple events in the same season, first since 2019-20 when the squad won three tournaments.

Schmidt was one of two players on the course Tuesday to post a round under par finishing a 1-under par 71 with a bogey-free round. Earning her second individual medalist honor of the season and third of her career, Schmidt totaled 213 for the tournament, tied for the fifth-lowest in program history. She is the fourth player in program history with three or more wins, joining Shellie Wenzel (2000-02), Amanda Beeler (1998-2001) and Anna Carling (2010-13). Schmidt owns each of the top five low 54-hole totals in program history, all five marks coming in the nine regular season events this season. Schmidt extends her single-season record to 18 par or better rounds and has 31 for her career, also a program best.

Schmidt was among three Red Wolves in the top five of the final individual standings. Kayla Burke turned in a final round 1-over par 73 to finish fourth with a total of 217 (+1), a career-best 54-hole total and second career top five finish. Coming off a season-best round Monday, Casey Sommer posted a 1-over par 73 to finish at 218 (+2) for the event and fifth place, her best total on the year and top finish. Charlotte Menager secured a top 15 finish with a final round 4-over par 76 and totaled 227 (+11) to tie for 13th. Elise Schultz (76-75-78) tied for 17th placing all five in the Red Wolves lineup inside the top 20. Playing as individuals, Sydni Leung (79-73-78) tied for 22nd and Kiley Rodrigues (85-84-77) finished tied for 57th.

A-State begins play at the Sun Belt Conference Championship Sunday at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf)), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

ORU Spring Invite

Final Results

1 Arkansas State 293-288-293=874 (+10)

1 Olivia Schmidt 70-72-71=213 (-3)

4 Kayla Burke 74-70-73=217 (+1)

5 Casey Sommer 73-72-73=218 (+2)

T13 Charlotte Menager 77-74-76=227 (+11)

T17 Elise Schult 76-75-78=229 (+13)

T22 Sydni Leung 79-73-78=230 (+14)

T57 Kiley Rodrigues 85-84-77=246 (+30)

