Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the evidence of genocide is mounting in Russia's war in Ukraine. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defenses against an intensified Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the delivery of the assistance, which he said included artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers, as well as helicopters.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the U.S. will continue to work with allies to share additional weapons and resources as the conflict continues.

“The steady supply of weapons the United States and its Allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion,” Biden said. “It has helped ensure that (Russia President Vladimir” Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

