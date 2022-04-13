Blues face the Sabres on 6-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (43-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into a matchup against Buffalo as winners of six straight games.

The Sabres have gone 14-17-6 in home games. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

The Blues are 18-11-6 on the road. St. Louis has scored 266 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 28.

St. Louis took down Buffalo 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 25. Jordan Kyrou scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dahlin leads the Sabres with 36 assists and has 46 points this season. Victor Olofsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 28 goals and has 67 points. Robert Thomas has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Logan Brown: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.