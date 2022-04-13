Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to police. (Ft Pierce Police Dept)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house, according to police.

It happened on Sunday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In the video, a man is seen running up to the window of a house and throwing something inside. Flames were then seen starting to shoot out of the window.

Police reported the object was a Molotov cocktail.

The man is then seen running out of frame and another Molotov cocktail appears to be tossed over the roof, before rolling and landing at the side of the house.

Family of the homeowner said there were three people inside when all of this happened and fortunately, they are all doing OK.

Police, however, are still searching for the man in the video.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Severe storms, some with tornadoes and possible wind gusts of 70 mph, are expected Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Prepare now for severe storms
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Shots fired at house

Latest News

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old
Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.
Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism