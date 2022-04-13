Chenise Delce named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week
For the first time in her career, junior Chenise Delce has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Delce (7-2) played a prominent role in No. 6 Arkansas’ third-consecutive series sweep against No. 19 Auburn. The Oklahoma City, Okla., product collected two wins and posted a 0.00 ERA in three appearances against the Tigers. In 7.2 innings, Delce fanned 15 and gave up just two hits. Delce struck out back-to-back hitters with a runner on third in the top of the seventh to secure a 4-3, game two victory to clinch the series. An X-factor in the circle, Delce held Auburn to a .080 batting average and recorded four 1-2-3 innings in the 7.2 innings she tossed. Spinning 1.1 innings in relief in Sunday’s series finale, Delce struck out all four batters she faced.
The junior has proven to be a key figure for the Arkansas pitching staff, leading the team with a 2.90 ERA and limiting opposing teams to a .235 batting average. In conference play, Delce holds the ninth-lowest ERA (2.15) amongst all pitchers, helping the Hogs compile a combined 3.50 ERA, which is the second-lowest in the conference.
Delce and the Razorbacks return to action Tuesday as they host SEMO for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. No. 12 Kentucky travels to Fayetteville for a three-game series on April 15-17. Friday’s series opener will begin at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
