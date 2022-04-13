Energy Alert
Chenise Delce named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
For the first time in her career, junior Chenise Delce has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Delce (7-2) played a prominent role in No. 6 Arkansas’ third-consecutive series sweep against No. 19 Auburn. The Oklahoma City, Okla., product collected two wins and posted a 0.00 ERA in three appearances against the Tigers. In 7.2 innings, Delce fanned 15 and gave up just two hits. Delce struck out back-to-back hitters with a runner on third in the top of the seventh to secure a 4-3, game two victory to clinch the series. An X-factor in the circle, Delce held Auburn to a .080 batting average and recorded four 1-2-3 innings in the 7.2 innings she tossed. Spinning 1.1 innings in relief in Sunday’s series finale, Delce struck out all four batters she faced.

The junior has proven to be a key figure for the Arkansas pitching staff, leading the team with a 2.90 ERA and limiting opposing teams to a .235 batting average. In conference play, Delce holds the ninth-lowest ERA (2.15) amongst all pitchers, helping the Hogs compile a combined 3.50 ERA, which is the second-lowest in the conference.

Delce and the Razorbacks return to action Tuesday as they host SEMO for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. No. 12 Kentucky travels to Fayetteville for a three-game series on April 15-17. Friday’s series opener will begin at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

