Crews respond to early morning fire
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County emergency crews are responding to a house fire.
According to Craighead County dispatch, they received a call around 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, about a fully involved house fire at 189 Craighead 115, that’s near Westside schools in Bono.
An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.
We will have live reports during Good Morning Region 8.
