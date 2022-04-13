Crews respond to early morning fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County emergency crews are responding to a house fire.

According to Craighead County dispatch, they received a call around 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, about a fully involved house fire at 189 Craighead 115, that’s near Westside schools in Bono.

DETAILS: the call came in just after 5am. The fire started in the attic and spread. One person was in the house. They escaped WITHOUT any injuries. Crews now working to put out the flame.@Region8News https://t.co/mbBiFpGrBh pic.twitter.com/2hXc6UGqRV — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) April 13, 2022

An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.

We will have live reports during Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.