Emergency office offering help during storms

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Providing a backup plan is exactly what the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management does when there is the chance of severe weather.

On Monday, the office activated their emergency operations center which they plan to open again Wednesday as the severe threat looks to be the highest.

This gives the office the manpower to assist with damage and injury reports, along with helping guide emergency crews to hot spots.

“We focus merely on the emergency at hand and how we can support all those first responder agencies that are out in the field,” said Director Anthony Coy.

He stressed the group of volunteers is actively paying attention to give responding officers the most up-to-date information.

Coy added they have sky warn spotters, which are cameras with a live feed to see what’s happening on the ground.

“Many times, officers can’t see radar or updated forecasts, so we make sure they are aware of their surroundings at all times,” he said.

Coy said his reinforcements are coming in Wednesday at noon to prepare for the chance of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

