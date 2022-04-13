Former Red Wolves Alan Lamar & Ross Painter named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Former Arkansas State running back and All-America return specialist Alan Lamar and tight end Ross Painter were named Wednesday to the 2022 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. A total of 1,559 players from 313 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 16th year.

A-State has now had 31 players receive the honor all-time, including multiple selections each of the last three years. The Red Wolves had a school-record five student-athletes earn the recognition in 2015.

A graduate transfer from Yale, Lamar’s lone season with the Red Wolves in 2021 saw him collect First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and earn All-America recognition as a return specialist from Pro Football Focus (PFF), Pro Football Network (PFN), Phil Steele and Sports Info Solutions (SIS). He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Yale and is currently pursuing his master’s in sport administration from Arkansas State University.

Painter spent the last four seasons as a member of the A-State football team, posting his first career touchdown in 2021. An A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll member, he earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Arkansas State University in December of 2020 and is currently pursuing his master’s in sport administration.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 771 college and universities with football programs nationwide. The initiative has now honored 14,640 student-athletes since its inception.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.