Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Red Wolves Alan Lamar & Ross Painter named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday at South Alabama.
Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday at South Alabama.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Arkansas State running back and All-America return specialist Alan Lamar and tight end Ross Painter were named Wednesday to the 2022 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.  A total of 1,559 players from 313 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 16th year.

A-State has now had 31 players receive the honor all-time, including multiple selections each of the last three years.  The Red Wolves had a school-record five student-athletes earn the recognition in 2015.

A graduate transfer from Yale, Lamar’s lone season with the Red Wolves in 2021 saw him collect First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and earn All-America recognition as a return specialist from Pro Football Focus (PFF), Pro Football Network (PFN), Phil Steele and Sports Info Solutions (SIS).  He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Yale and is currently pursuing his master’s in sport administration from Arkansas State University.

Painter spent the last four seasons as a member of the A-State football team, posting his first career touchdown in 2021. An A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll member, he earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Arkansas State University in December of 2020 and is currently pursuing his master’s in sport administration.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year.  The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 771 college and universities with football programs nationwide.  The initiative has now honored 14,640 student-athletes since its inception.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Severe storms, some with tornadoes and possible wind gusts of 70 mph, are expected Wednesday.
WEATHER AWARE: Prepare now for severe storms
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house
Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a...
Northwest Arkansas man rejects plea deal in Jan. 6 case

Latest News

#6 Arkansas baseball shuts out UAPB twice in doubleheader sweep
Malkin homers 3 times, #6 Arkansas softball sweeps SEMO
Former Mercer assistant Alicia Roth joins the Arkansas State volleyball staff.
Alicia Roth joins Arkansas State volleyball coaching staff
Arkansas State women's golf won the ORU Spring Invite Tuesday in Oklahoma.
Arkansas State women’s golf wins ORU Spring Invite, Schmidt earns medalist honors