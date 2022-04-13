Malkin homers 3 times, #6 Arkansas softball sweeps SEMO

Senior Linnie Malkin homered in three-consecutive plate appearances across two games to help No. 6 Arkansas (30-7) to a doubleheader sweep against SEMO on Tuesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks took game one 9-1 (5) before cruising to a 14-0 (5) shutout in the nightcap.

The Hogs combined for 24 hits and seven home runs to move their win streak to eight while capturing their third-straight run-rule win and 11th of the season.

SEC Pitcher of the Week Chenise Delce grabbed her ninth win of her junior campaign after spinning an eight-strikeout gem in game one. Delce retired the first six batters she faced and didn’t give up a hit until the third inning. Callie Turner and Lauren Howell combined for the shutout in game two. Turner secured her second win of the season, giving up zero runs and zero extra base hits in three innings of work. Howell tossed the game’s final two innings in relief while dealing two strikeouts.

Game 1: Arkansas 9, SEMO 1 (5 innings)

Hannah Gammill, KB Sides and Taylor Ellsworth recorded two hits apiece to power the Hog offense. Gammill went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Sides went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. In the three-hole, Ellsworth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run. Malkin hit Arkansas’ other home run, joining Gammill and Sides. Five different Razorbacks tallied one hit (Danielle Gibson, Kacie Hoffmann, Sam Torres, Linnie Malkin and Audrie LaValley).

Arkansas didn’t waste any time and jumped on the board early. A two-out, three-run explosion by Gammill broke the game open in the first.

SEMO crossed a run in the third, but the Razorbacks fired back in the fourth on Sides’ RBI single to second, which plated Torres from third. McEwen soared a sacrifice fly to deep center to score LaValley and stretch the lead to 5-0. Arkansas got its final run of the inning on Ellsworth’s single up the middle to score Sides.

Malkin began the fifth with a solo bomb to left center, giving the Hogs a 7-1 advantage. Sides’ two-run tattoo to center seized a 9-1, five inning victory.

Game 2: Arkansas 14, SEMO 0 (5 innings)

Several Hogs dazzled in Arkansas’ profound game two win. Gibson went a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish with two RBIs and two runs scored. Malkin continued her hot streak by catapulting her second and third-consecutive home runs of the doubleheader to pair with her five RBIs and two runs while notching her fifth career multi home run game.

Gibson’s two RBI single to right center gave Arkansas an early 2-0 lead in the first. Malkin hit her second home run of the day, a two-run shot, to push the lead to 4-0. LaValley poured in the Hogs’ final two runs of the first on a two-run blast to right center. A three-run tank to left center by Malkin extended the lead to 9-0 in the second. Then, Sides drove in a run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to propel the lead to 10-0. Hannah McEwen accumulated her third-consecutive game with a sacrifice fly to score LaValley from third and grant the Hogs an 11-0 lead. The Razorbacks amassed their final three runs of the night on Ellsworth’s three-run rocket to left center.

The Razorbacks host No. 12 Kentucky for a three-game series on April 15-17 at Bogle Park. Friday’s series opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be available on SEC Network+. Saturday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Sunday’s series finale has been bumped up and will begin at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.

