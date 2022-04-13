Museum holds fundraiser for expansion efforts

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A local museum is running out of space, and they need your help!

The Randolph County Heritage Museum in Pocahontas is holding an “April of Giving” event, with the proceeds going toward expansion efforts.

Right now, the museum has a second floor that is not in use, but before any items can be moved up there, the area needs some improvements.

“They always intended to expand into this space, but the money has never been there. So we are out of space downstairs and we have to expand, so we’ve started this fundraiser to get enough money to do that,” said Director Rodney Harris.

One of the items on the museum’s to-do list is making the second-floor area handicap accessible. The plan is to install a chair lift and new doors to accomplish that goal.

The museum will then turn its attention to heating and air, as well as other various housekeeping items.

Harris said the improvements have been a long time coming, allowing the museum to focus on educational programs once again.

“It’s going to double our exhibit space. We have an annex next door right now and it’s full of exhibits. We can’t have meetings over there,” he said. “So once we get this done, we’ll have our space back where we can do educational programs, lectures, dinners, things like that.”

Harris said they are hoping to raise $30,000 in April and are “on track” for that total so far.

If all goes according to plan, the expansion should be ready by Fall 2022.

To donate, you can visit the museum’s Facebook page, their website, or visit them in the historic court square in Pocahontas.

