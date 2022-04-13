NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/12/22)
Tuesday featured a scheduling quirk. Jonesboro and Nettleton faced off in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.
Jonesboro 13, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)
Nettleton 7, Jonesboro 3 (Softball)
Nettleton 8, Jonesboro 5 (Softball)
Jonesboro 9, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)
Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 14, Trumann 1 (Softball)
Valley View 13, Trumann 1 (Softball)
Batesville 4, Greene County Tech 3 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 15, Batesville 7 (Softball)
Marion 13, Paragould 0 (Baseball)
Marion 1, Greene County Tech 0 (Girls Soccer)
Tuckerman 21, White County Central 0 (Softball)
Corning 10, Piggott 0 (Softball)
Salem 10, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Rose Bud 9, Cave City 4 (Softball)
