NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/12/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday featured a scheduling quirk. Jonesboro and Nettleton faced off in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.

Jonesboro 13, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)

Nettleton 7, Jonesboro 3 (Softball)

Nettleton 8, Jonesboro 5 (Softball)

Jonesboro 9, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)

Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 14, Trumann 1 (Softball)

Valley View 13, Trumann 1 (Softball)

Batesville 4, Greene County Tech 3 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 15, Batesville 7 (Softball)

Marion 13, Paragould 0 (Baseball)

Marion 1, Greene County Tech 0 (Girls Soccer)

Tuckerman 21, White County Central 0 (Softball)

Corning 10, Piggott 0 (Softball)

Salem 10, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Rose Bud 9, Cave City 4 (Softball)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

