Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton transfers from Arkansas to Ole Miss

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton shined in her Arkansas regular season debut. She had 11 pts Wednesday in a victory over Tarleton State,(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (KAIT) - A NEA native has a new SEC destination.

Elauna Eaton announced Wednesday that she is transferring to Ole Miss. She entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Eaton appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021. Eaton would have 3 seasons of eligibility. She had a decorated high school career, winning state championships at Jonesboro & Nettleton. Eaton earned All-State honors in 2018, 2019, & 2020.

Eaton will be teammates once again with Destiny Salary, they played on the 2018 JHS state title team. Salary played in 25 games last season for the Rebels, her best performance was a 15 point, 8 rebound outing vs. Cincinnati in December.

