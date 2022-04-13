New restaurant coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - America’s original chicken finger restaurant is coming to Jonesboro.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Guthrie’s Chicken will open a restaurant in The Uptown, located near the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive.

America’s original chicken finger restaurant is coming to Jonesboro. (Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

“Local franchise owner Brian Biggs and his son, Mason, have signed a multi-unit agreement to bring this exciting, family-based restaurant to Northeast Arkansas,” the news release stated.

The 2,100-square-foot, free-standing restaurant, featuring a full-service drive-through, will be located next to Chipotle.

“Guthrie’s is a trailblazer. They were doing something so simple as chicken, fries, and bread, so extremely well, that others like Zaxby’s and Raising Cane’s followed in their steps,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Commercial principal. “We are excited to be a part of bringing the country’s original chicken finger brand to Jonesboro and look forward to helping meet their expansion needs across the rest of the state.”

The restaurant is expected to open later this year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.