One person dead after being pinned under tree during Wednesday storms

RISON, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was killed when severe storms tore through Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management, crews were called to the 300 block of East Sixth Street in Rison around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a tree on a mobile home. When crews arrived, a 20-year-old female was pinned under the tree. Crews attempted to rescued the woman, but she died at the scene.

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a large portion of Arkansas Wednesday.

Damage across Central and Northwest Arkansas was widespread and crews are assessing the damage.

There have been no other reports of anyone being hurt.

