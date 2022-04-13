Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One person dead after being pinned under tree during Wednesday storms

(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RISON, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was killed when severe storms tore through Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management, crews were called to the 300 block of East Sixth Street in Rison around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a tree on a mobile home. When crews arrived, a 20-year-old female was pinned under the tree. Crews attempted to rescued the woman, but she died at the scene.

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a large portion of Arkansas Wednesday.

Damage across Central and Northwest Arkansas was widespread and crews are assessing the damage.

There have been no other reports of anyone being hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/13)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/13)
Tracking possible severe weather Wednesday
Be prepared and have a plan for severe weather today
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast