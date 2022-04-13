Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Real-Time Crime Center model for Arkansas law enforcement

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cutting-edge technology used by the city of Jonesboro is becoming a model around the state of Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center gives officers eyes in the sky to know what’s going on throughout the community.

The crime center has over 275 cameras across town to help with finding stolen vehicles, where suspects go after breaking the law, and reviewing traffic accidents.

“We can back up the camera see exactly what happened,” said Rachel Anderson, the digital media officer with Jonesboro police. “There is no dealing with witnesses, or arguing with insurance companies, we have everything right here.”

Anderson said the crime center could also help other agencies as recently, JPD was able to assist the Arkansas State Police after state police lost a suspect in a car chase.

“We put in the tag number into our license plate software, and we saw within the last about minute this vehicle had entered Craighead Forest Park,” said Anderson. “We got a super clear picture of the vehicle and got officers out there immediately.”

The center was also able to catch children playing with pellet guns and threatening individuals. The department is encouraging all local police forces to look into the technologies.

The Jonesboro Police Department is also looking into new cameras and 20 more license plate readers as part of phase two of the center.

The crime center will also be a major talking point at Wednesday’s mayor caucus as the department will talk about expansion.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Wednesday's stormy forecast looks the most concerning for Region 8.
Stormy Week Ahead: Storms to pick up Tuesday overnight into Wednesday
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Latest News

Raiders sweep the Hurricane in the softball DH, Hurricane sweep the Raiders in baseball
Jonesboro baseball beats Nettleton in doubleheader, Nettleton softball beats Jonesboro in doubleheader
Wednesday's stormy forecast looks the most concerning for Region 8.
Stormy Week Ahead: Storms to pick up Tuesday overnight into Wednesday
Mobile Doppler Radar in ahead of storms
Meteorologists, researchers converge on NEA ahead of severe storms
Just one of the many screens in the emergency operations center playing radar and showing live...
Emergency office offering help during storms