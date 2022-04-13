Energy Alert
Schools prepare for dismissal amid severe weather

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe weather is expected to hit Craighead County as kids are getting out of school, leading to a race against the clock in making dismissal as swift as possible.

“Communication is the key to a successful dismissal during a storm,” Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said.

Dr. Wilbanks said her administration will be constantly monitoring the forecast throughout Wednesday morning to determine when to release the students.

Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Gauntt said he, like other area superintendents, is playing things by ear.

“We may release our car drivers early; we’ll start releasing car riders early,” he said, “There is a number of different things we can do to make sure our students are safe.”

Gauntt said there are multiple factors that play into when and how schools are dismissed, including the timing of the storms. He added if it hits around “3 or 4 o’clock”, they would make changes to dismissal.

Some students may have to shelter in place to weather the storms, which Gauntt highly recommends.

“These buildings are made of brick and concrete,” he said, “Our safe houses are very sturdy, so the safest place for your student may be here with us.”

Nettleton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner said she also recommends keeping students at school if they can’t be at home by themselves.

“A lot of times parents are working,” Curtner said, “They’re not off. They don’t get to leave their job when it’s a threat for severe weather in most cases.”

All three superintendents recommend parents keep their phones handy and have their notifications on to be notified when school gets let out.

