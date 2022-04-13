Energy Alert
Several arrested, drugs recovered in crime initiative

Officers were able to find cocaine, meth, marijuana, and pills, along with over $4,300 in bills, electronics, firearms, and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday was the start of a new crime initiative between Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities have already made a dent in the battle to get drugs off the streets.

Jonesboro police posted photos of a “substantial bust” made by the Street Crimes Unit on Monday at a home on Nettleton Avenue.

Officers were able to find cocaine, meth, marijuana, and pills, along with over $4,300 in bills, electronics, firearms, and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Four people were arrested and are waiting for probable cause hearings, police said.

More than two-dozen arrests have already been made in “Operation Spring Cleaning”, with at least eight being arrested on Tuesday according to Craighead County deputies.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the goal of these operations is to get those who are dealing drugs in the community and to reduce crime.

