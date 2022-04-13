Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff says he said nothing wrong about ‘black people’

KARK reported the call was made by the county’s communication center to Sheriff Rick Hickman...
KARK reported the call was made by the county’s communication center to Sheriff Rick Hickman after a triple shooting left three people dead.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES ARC, Ark. (KAIT) - The Prairie County sheriff claims he is not racist after he made a comment during a call where he responded to the news of a shooting.

According to content partner KARK, the call was made by the county’s communication center to Sheriff Rick Hickman after a triple shooting left three people dead.

In the call, the dispatcher could be heard describing where the shooting happened.

“The house next to the apartments,” the dispatcher told Hickman.

The sheriff replied, “Oh, really. Black people then.”

Jimel Brown has lived in Des Arc all his life, and he said the sheriff’s comments are concerning.

“It doesn’t sit right with me,” Brown told KARK. “That’s not somebody you would want representing your town, protecting the people, serving the people.”

Hickman, who has been in office for six years and is running for re-election, said the call is being used against him for political reasons.

“I said where. Was it the blacks in the apartments? Because those apartments are all blacks where it happened,” Hickman recalls.

Hickman told KARK he does not understand why people would be concerned about the comments.

“No, because those blacks live over there --- that’s why I asked,” he said. “Nothing racial about it.”

Brown, who has two small children, said the remarks bother him.

“Sad to say, it’s not really surprising coming from this town,” he told KARK.

The sheriff said some former employees are out to slander him.

When KARK asked if he has used racial slurs before, Hickman said it was likely.

“Probably, in the past, but you know it is what it is. Everybody does,” he said. “I don’t use the N-word a lot, but occasionally, I might have said it.”

Hickman said he is not a racist, adding the victims and suspect in the shooting and white, and the shooting took place at a house.

Hazen and Arkansas State Police are still investigating the shooting, according to KARK.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Tuesday, the threat shifts further to the west.
Stormy Week Ahead: Storms to pick up Tuesday evening
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Lady Hurricane beat Nettleton 9-0
Jonesboro sweeps Nettleton in soccer doubleheader
The Tyson Immigration Partnership helps the company’s team members from more than 160 countries...
Tyson Foods commits more than $1 million for immigration program
Nettleton Public Schools has several designated tornado shelters on campus for students.
Schools prepare for dismissal amid severe weather