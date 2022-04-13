Sheriff says he said nothing wrong about ‘black people’

DES ARC, Ark. (KAIT) - The Prairie County sheriff claims he is not racist after he made a comment during a call where he responded to the news of a shooting.

According to content partner KARK, the call was made by the county’s communication center to Sheriff Rick Hickman after a triple shooting left three people dead.

In the call, the dispatcher could be heard describing where the shooting happened.

“The house next to the apartments,” the dispatcher told Hickman.

The sheriff replied, “Oh, really. Black people then.”

Jimel Brown has lived in Des Arc all his life, and he said the sheriff’s comments are concerning.

“It doesn’t sit right with me,” Brown told KARK. “That’s not somebody you would want representing your town, protecting the people, serving the people.”

Hickman, who has been in office for six years and is running for re-election, said the call is being used against him for political reasons.

“I said where. Was it the blacks in the apartments? Because those apartments are all blacks where it happened,” Hickman recalls.

Hickman told KARK he does not understand why people would be concerned about the comments.

“No, because those blacks live over there --- that’s why I asked,” he said. “Nothing racial about it.”

Brown, who has two small children, said the remarks bother him.

“Sad to say, it’s not really surprising coming from this town,” he told KARK.

The sheriff said some former employees are out to slander him.

When KARK asked if he has used racial slurs before, Hickman said it was likely.

“Probably, in the past, but you know it is what it is. Everybody does,” he said. “I don’t use the N-word a lot, but occasionally, I might have said it.”

Hickman said he is not a racist, adding the victims and suspect in the shooting and white, and the shooting took place at a house.

Hazen and Arkansas State Police are still investigating the shooting, according to KARK.

