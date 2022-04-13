Energy Alert
Sikeston public school teachers awarded grants to enhance student learning in the classroom

22 teachers are getting grants from the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation to enhance their classrooms.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will more money lead to a better education?

Some teachers in Sikeston are banking on it.

Twenty-two teachers are getting grants from the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation to enhance their classrooms.

”I was super excited just because I know what it’ll mean for the students here at wing.”

Jessica Mercer is the librarian at Wing Elementary in Sikeston.

She said the grant will be used to help her students become better readers.

“I’m buying some low-level easy readers to help out our first graders and some of our older kids that are really struggling with reading, so these are really easy readers easy to read easy for them to pick up and feel confident when they have them,” said Mercer.

Over at Sikeston Junior High School, Alana Harkness, a special education teacher, said she wants her students to have the best learning experience.

That’s why she applied for a grant to purchase a smart board for her classroom.

“Some of them are visually impaired, so they need things bigger, so I can make it bigger on the smart board. It just will help students who don’t always want to do math, we can make it more fun, we can do more group activities,” Harkness said.

Mercer said she is hopeful this grant will make a difference.

“To instill that level of reading and the excitement of reading that I feel, and I know that a lot of our teachers feel and to instill this in them when they’re young so that way it follows them through their life, and it can assist them in all other subject areas. It’s really hard to find books that they can pick up and that they can actually read and that they don’t feel embarrassed holding,” said Mercer.

The Sikeston school teachers plan to put the funding to use as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

