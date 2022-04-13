Storms and Severe Weather Expected Today

The sooner rain moves out this morning, the sooner the atmosphere recovers and becomes unstable. Some spots never stabilized overnight as rain moved across eastern Region 8. Any sunshine only adds to the instability, but skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy today. We can’t rule out an isolated storm this morning but storms start to fire mainly after lunch. A squall line brings the threat of very strong straight-line winds throughout the afternoon. Tornadoes along the leading edge are possible as well. Any supercells that develop out ahead of the line will have a hail and tornado threat. The George Kell Motors StormTRACKER will be out today keeping an eye on things. Storms push out early this evening with clouds following shortly after. Cooler air moves in behind the storms, and we’ll drop to the upper 30s/low 40s by morning. Highs fluctuate the next few days between the 60s, 70s, and eventually 50s as cooler air moves in for Easter weekend. This should keep us severe weather-free even if we still see rain at times. Stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to get warnings.

