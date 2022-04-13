Tyson Foods commits more than $1 million for immigration program

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyson Foods announced it has committed more than $1 million to support its immigrant team members, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Tyson Immigration Partnership helps the company’s team members from more than 160 countries with legal services and acquire U.S. citizenship.

The program will now serve 40 company locations in 14 states, the release said.

Tyson Foods also works with immigrant Connection and Arkansas Immigrant Defense to provide immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

The company said in the last year, the program has helped more than 500 team members and has reimbursed those members for citizen application feeds, which can be up to $725.

“We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer John R. Tyson. “We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that.”

Immigrant Connection will host monthly information meetings for Tyson team members at 27 company locations across the country, while Arkansas Immigrant Defense will be visiting 13 locations in the natural state.

The news release also said Tyson has invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year.

