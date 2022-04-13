Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff

A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC)
By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California was rescued Wednesday morning after her car went over the side of a cliff in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, rescuers were called to assist a 68-year-old woman whose car went off the side of the road at about 7:20 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known but she was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter for medical attention, according to emergency crews.

Police did not immediately release the details on how the woman’s car ended up at the bottom of the hill.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

Mayors and police chiefs from across Northeast Arkansas were at Wednesday's mayor's caucus to...
Mayor talks about possible safety expansion
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
The Bryce Corporation is based in Memphis and specializes in film conversion and flexible...
Packaging company to invest $80 million in Searcy operations
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching