$2.6M project to bring fiber services to Newport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced Wednesday that it’s investing $2.6 million to expand its RightFiberTM services to Newport.

According to a news release, the construction will begin on this expansion in mid-April.

The new services will provide Newport with speeds up to a gigabit.

Residents interested in RightFiber™ services can visit RightFiber.com to submit a form expressing interest in the service. This will help Ritter Communications streamline home activations once service is available.

Ritter Communications also said there are many expansion projects underway in Arkansas that are currently funded by the Arkansas Rural Connect Program.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.