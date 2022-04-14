Energy Alert
4-day school week improves student, teacher performance

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - More schools in Region 8 have been considering 4-day school weeks within the next couple of years.

A Southeast Missouri school district has been on the schedule for two years.

Students at Southland C-9 School District said they have been enjoying having longer school days and shorter weeks.

“I usually get to relax more and study more on Mondays,” 4th-grade student Alexander Hanes said.

While it took some time to adjust, Junior Katie McClelland said she was able to perform better at school.

“I was able to focus more,” McClelland said, “I took that Monday – if I had a test the next day – I would study really good that day.”

Superintendent Dr. Misty Galloway said off-camera test scores and attendance has improved drastically since making

