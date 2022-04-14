A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a string of racist posts on the social media app Yik Yak, students at Arkansas State University are demanding change.

On Wednesday, students in National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations celebrated Greek week by strolling through the student union. NPHC’s are historically African American sororities and fraternities.

It wasn’t until later that night when many students first came across the comments, and some said they couldn’t believe what they were reading.

“My heart just sank when I saw that,” said Jamal Romes, the President of Arkansas State NAACP. “It just makes me realize that things have not changed that much.”

It isn’t the first time Arkansas State has had this type of issue, which is why Romes is asking the university to do something different this time.

“It’s just the same thing that happens,” Romes said. “It’s the same statement over and over again and nobody is going to deal with it.”

Romes and other students say this is an underlying issue on campus that spreads even off social media.

During an interview with junior Orion Hulsey, students yelled from a car “white power,” something that wasn’t much of a surprise to Hulsey.

“It’s things like that which make me just disappointed,” he said. “No one should ever walk around their college campus and hear that.”

Carlee Berd, the university’s Student Government Associated President, said it’s important for students to understand how much what they say means.

“I think we need to educate students on the weight their statements hold,” she said.

Berd added there are steps the university can take to find and punish the students who posted the comments.

“There are guidelines that prohibit any kind of hate speech on the app,” she said. “Especially speech about racism, it can be reported and one day, Yik Yak can release those names.”

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse released a statement on Thursday, condemning the recent statements and saying “They do not represent the ideals of A-State.”

