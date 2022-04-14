April 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Severe weather is gone, and calm weather has returned. We’re much colder this morning starting the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost is possible to start the day before sunshine warms us up into the 60s.

Clouds begin to creep back in on Friday and can’t rule out a few showers or storms moving into Region 8. Not going to rule out small hail if a storm can get going later in the day.

Showers increase overnight and move through on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be light but still enough to make things wet in spots across Region 8. There may be a window late in the morning or early afternoon for Easter egg hunts.

No severe weather this weekend as cooler air moves in. A few rumbles of thunder at times are possible even with highs in the low 60s Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Next week, we start quiet and warming up. 70s start to return as the week progresses, and we’ll have to watch for more rain chances.

One dead after being pinned under tree during storm.

Little Rock Zoo sustains damage from severe weather, will close Thursday to make repairs.

Tourist attraction in Region 8 damaged in storm.

FBI: Increase in “sextortion” schemes in Arkansas targeting children and teens on social media.

