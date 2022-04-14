Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas jail, doc: Ivermectin lawsuit should be dismissed

The attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas said in a motion Tuesday that...
The attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas said in a motion Tuesday that the four inmates who filed the lawsuit are no longer held in the county jail and are now in state prisons.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Attorneys for an Arkansas jail and doctor being sued by inmates who said they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 now want the lawsuit dismissed because it has no merit.

The attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas said in a motion Tuesday that the four inmates who filed the lawsuit are no longer held in the county jail and are now in state prisons.

Sheriff Tim Helder in August revealed that Karas had prescribed ivermectin to treat some inmates with COVID-19. The antiparasite drug has not been approved for treating COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows...
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on flu season
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson announced the “Shine Hope Campaign” at the state capitol...
First Lady Hutchinson announces child abuse awareness initiative
The schools, which would be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, would be...
Lyon College considering veterinary, dental schools