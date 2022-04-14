Energy Alert
Arkansas Supreme Court to hold “Appeals on Wheels” at high school

According to a news release, the court will hear oral arguments on Thursday in case CR-21-195,...
According to a news release, the court will hear oral arguments on Thursday in case CR-21-195, Robert Smith v. State of Arkansas, and appeal from the Faulkner County Circuit Court.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Supreme Court will travel to Paragould High School as part of their “Appeals on Wheels” student outreach program.

According to a news release, the court will hear oral arguments on Thursday in case CR-21-195, Robert Smith v. State of Arkansas, and appeal from the Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Smith was convicted of murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of property. He made several claims of error concerning his trial, according to the release.

After the oral argument, Justices will meet with students to answer questions about the oral argument, how courts work, and the role of the judicial branch of government, officials said.

