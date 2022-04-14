Demands for sheriff to resign after admitting to using racial slur “occasionally”

DES ARC, Ark. (KAIT) - Two groups are calling on a Prairie County sheriff to resign after admitting to using racial slurs.

Sheriff Rick Hickman made the remarks during an interview with content partner KARK surrounding a comment he made in a phone call.

On Wednesday, KARK reported Democratic Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennile said Hickman was unfit to hold office.

“Hickman has lost the respect, trust and cooperation of many of his constituents, and Prairie County is less safe while he wears a badge,” Tennille said.

Hickman made the comment during a call with the county’s communication center back in March where they were discussing a shooting that killed three people. The dispatcher can be heard describing where the shooting happened.

“The house next to the apartments,” the dispatcher told Hickman.

“Oh, really. Black people then,” the sheriff replied.

Hickman, who is running for re-election, told KARK on Tuesday that some former employees are out to slander him, calling the controversy “politically motivated”

When asked by KARK if he had used racial slurs before, Hickman said it was likely.

“Probably, in the past, but you know it is what it is. Everybody does,” Hickman said. “I don’t use the N-word a lot, but occasionally, I might have said it.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also called for Hickman’s resignation.

“Someone who admits to using racist slurs is clearly unfit to protect and serve a diverse population,” said CAIR’S national communications director Ibrahim Hooper. “We urge Sheriff Hickman to resign and instead pursue a career that does not impact the lives of minority communities.”

Despite the increased demands, Hickman told KARK on Wednesday that he is “not resigning”.

Reginald Ford, Interim President for the Jacksonville chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, has not called on Hickman’s resignation, but he added the sheriff should hold himself to a higher standard.

“If records exist of racial incidents in Sheriff Hickman’s record as a public servant, then further scrutiny may be warranted,” Ford said. “Let the citizens of Prairie County decide if Mr. Hickman’s comments align with their own racial values.”

The Prairie County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Eans told KARK that this is “dirty politics”.

“He’s the best sheriff we’ve ever had in my lifetime,” Eans said, adding he’s never heard the sheriff say something offensive.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.