Deputies rescue hikers during flash flooding in Newton County, Ark.

NEAR PONCA, Ark. (KY3) -Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon of four people stranded at Lost Valley. The group had been hiking the popular trail and were headed back to the trailhead when a torrential rainstorm hit. One member of the party was ahead of the rest of the group and made it across Clark Creek before the rest of the group. Clark Creek then flooded, trapping the rest of the hikers on the other side. One of the hikers was carrying a 5-month-old baby.

While the flooding didn’t pose an immediate danger, rescuers were concerned about hypothermia, particularly with the baby. Weather indicated that another thunderstorm with lightning and torrential rain was approaching. Newton County Deputies responded to the scene. A National Park Service Ranger and a local volunteer swift water rescue expert were also en route.

Newton County Deputies arrived and were able to deploy throw bags and set up a rope line. One of the deputies, who is also a swift water rescue technician, cross the flooded creek to assist the others safely across while other deputies manned the ropes and set up safety zones downstream.

No one was hurt.

“I say it often, but Newton County Deputies have to be trained and ready to respond to just about any emergency in a moment’s notice, said Sheriff Wheeler. Most of my deputies have medical training and most have various forms of rescue training and are outfitted with things like swift water rescue gear for just such occasions.”

Wheeler also wanted to remind people of the dangers of moving water, “less than a foot of fast-moving water can wash a car downstream, and much less than that can definitely wash someone away who is wading. If you come upon an area that has moving water, particularly where there normally isn’t, use extreme caution. Better yet, find another way around, if possible. Moving water is a very powerful force that must be respected. The ground is very saturated right now and many of the trees and underbrush don’t have their leaves yet, so a little rain can cause quick flooding, particularly in our creeks and drainages

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.