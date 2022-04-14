Energy Alert
Economist on high inflation rate

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Inflation has gone up by 8.5%, the highest the economy has seen in 40 years.

Economists say Russia’s war on Ukraine, rising food and fuel costs, and supply chain issues have been the driving force behind the soar.

A retired Arkansas State University Economics professor said consumers will not be adversely affected by the inflation rate.

“Most workers are still ahead of the inflation game,” Gary Latanich said. “Although the extra income they still expected to have is largely eaten up by inflation.

Latanich mentioned the government getting involved would worsen the issue, possibly putting the country in an economic recession.

“This is really beyond the government’s ability to solve this problem,” he said.

Latanich added the best thing that people can do is work their way around the problems by cutting back on spending on clothes and other non-essential items.

For the essential items, the economist recommends trying to find cheaper substitutions to save money at stores.

