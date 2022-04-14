EPA to permit use of brake herbicide on Arkansas peanut farms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - With a pesky, common weed potentially threatening peanut farmers this year, Environmental Protection Agency has granted the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s request for an exemption for the use of brake herbicide.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Section 18 Emergency Exemption for the 2022 growing season will be effective from April 15 to August 1.

The exemption applies to peanut farmers in Ashley, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Green, Lawrence, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, and Woodruff County.

Talk Business and Politics reports the exemption is for control of palmer amaranth, or pigweed, which is a common Arkansas weed that has become resistant to many herbicides currently labeled for use in Arkansas peanuts.

Arkansas peanut growers average about 4,800 pounds per acre in 2020, according to the USDA Crop Production Summary.

