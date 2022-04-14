Former A-State head coach Dickey Nutt joins Missouri coaching staff

An experienced and talented coach, David “Dickey” Nutt, will join University of Missouri Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates’ staff as an assistant coach, as announced by Gates Thursday afternoon. Nutt has over 30 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, including 19 as a head coach.

Nutt joins Charleton Young, who was announced as the Tigers associate head coach last week, on Gates’ inaugural staff.

“David “Dickey” Nutt is a true veteran in this profession with an immense amount of passion for the game as well as for student-athlete development,” Gates said. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo.”

Nutt previously served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast Missouri State from 2009-2015. The 1998 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, Nutt guided Arkansas State to 189 wins, two Sun Belt Championships and the program’s only NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance in 1999.

“I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”

Following his head coaching stints, Nutt joined Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State as a video coordinator and was a part of the Seminoles 2018 Elite Eight run. He also worked with Coach Gates at Cleveland State as a Special Assistant Coach for Student-Athlete Development. Most recently, Nutt served as the Head Coach and Athletic Director at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina.

Nutt played collegiately at Oklahoma State, and began his coaching career as an assistant at Stillwater High School from 1982-85. He then joined the coaching staff at his alma matter where we worked for current Florida State head coach, Leonard Hamilton, and alongside current Kansas head coach Bill Self.

Nutt has two sons, Logan and Lucas, and a daughter Lexis. Logan is a college basketball assistant coach in Arkansas and Lucas runs 3:16 Athletics Training Center.

Nutt comes from a family of coaches, as his older brother Houston currently works a college football studio analyst for CBS and was previously the head football coach at Ole Miss and Arkansas. His younger brother Danny, served as an Assistant Athletics Director for Player Development at Ole Miss and was the running backs coach at Arkansas and Eastern Illinois. Nutt’s third brother Dennis was previously the head coach at Texas State and currently serves as the head coach at Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark.

Nutt holds a Master of Science degree in athletic administration and a Bachelor of Arts in physical education, both from Oklahoma State.

