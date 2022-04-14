Lack of storm shelters raise concerns

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of storm shelters in Mississippi County left people seeking other options as severe storms made their way into Region 8 on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Director Wayne Reynolds said there has never been a public storm shelter in the county because historically there was not a need for one.

“In the past, there have been several shelters for people at home,” he said.

However, Reynolds added that the need for more public shelters has started to become more apparent.

In 2021, seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi County, leaving one person dead in Leachville.

The county will have to find the means to fund the shelters through grants, but most grants are population-based, making it harder to qualify.

For those in Mississippi County who do not have a tornado-designated area to go to, Reynolds recommends staying at home and “shelter in their bathroom on the side away from the storm.”

If you are outdoors and can’t seek shelter, he said to get down as low as you can in a ditch that is not filled with water.

Reynolds mentioned mobile homes are dangerous to be in during severe weather, recalling seeing “three mobile homes wrapped around trees” during a previous tornado.

