Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lack of storm shelters raise concerns

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of storm shelters in Mississippi County left people seeking other options as severe storms made their way into Region 8 on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Director Wayne Reynolds said there has never been a public storm shelter in the county because historically there was not a need for one.

“In the past, there have been several shelters for people at home,” he said.

However, Reynolds added that the need for more public shelters has started to become more apparent.

In 2021, seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi County, leaving one person dead in Leachville.

The county will have to find the means to fund the shelters through grants, but most grants are population-based, making it harder to qualify.

For those in Mississippi County who do not have a tornado-designated area to go to, Reynolds recommends staying at home and “shelter in their bathroom on the side away from the storm.”

If you are outdoors and can’t seek shelter, he said to get down as low as you can in a ditch that is not filled with water.

Reynolds mentioned mobile homes are dangerous to be in during severe weather, recalling seeing “three mobile homes wrapped around trees” during a previous tornado.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

Craighead and Greene Counties saw some damage after the storms Wednesday afternoon.
Trees, power lines downed after storms
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
The roof and deck of the house took significant damage spreading debris across town.
Tourist attraction damaged in storm
Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8