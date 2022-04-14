Man charged for sexual indecency with a child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 27 court date after Jonesboro police said he had sex with a 14-year-old.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 14-year-old was having a consensual sexual relationship with Axel Navarrete, 19, since February and they had sex “several times”.

On April 11, Navarrete told Jonesboro police he was in the “Senior High School” and the 14-year-old was in the “Junior High”.

“Navarrete stated that while they were dating he had a feeling that the victim may be younger than she presented herself to be and should have asked her how old she is,” an officer said.

The affidavit continued to say Navarrete continued to have a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old until it had been reported to their parents.

Navarrete was placed with a $2,500 bond on Wednesday. He was released from the Craighead County Detention Center the same day.

