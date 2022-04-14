Energy Alert
Mayor talks about possible safety expansion

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center is getting noticed around the state, as the city is looking to expand its state-of-the-art security system.

At the mayor’s caucus on Wednesday, Harold Copenhaver talked with other city representatives about installing real-time crime centers across Northeast Arkansas.

“Everybody is concerned about the growing rise of gun violence and individuals with guns,” he said. “We can control this. We can do so on a collaborative nature with all of our communities working together.”

Trumann and Brookland have already invested in the system and have Jonesboro police oversee their operations.

Copenhaver stressed this is a trend he hopes continues.

“We have to be one voice and we have to be united in our efforts to maintain safety,” he said. “We want to make sure we can help and address other communities when it comes to crime as well.”

Copenhaver talked about how the 275 cameras around town better protect his citizens and with participation from other cities they can make Northeast Arkansas a little safer for everyone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

