Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

