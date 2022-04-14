Energy Alert
Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The GOP-led Missouri House has voted to allow local elections over whether transgender girls can compete on K-12 girls’ sports teams.

House members voted 89-40 to add the provision to an elections bill. Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

Republican supporters say it’s unfair for transgender girls to compete against other girls. But Democrats say there’s not an issue with transgender athletes in Missouri and that Republicans are pushing the proposal to win primaries.

