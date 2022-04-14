Energy Alert
National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Mississippi County, Arkansas Thursday

By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis is surveying storm damage in Mississippi County, Arkansas after strong storms moved through the area Wednesday.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS will release results of the damage in the coming days.

