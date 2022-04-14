Energy Alert
Going to Have to Watch Scattered Storms Tonight

April 14th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (4/14/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It’s peak severe weather season in Region 8, so we have to watch every disturbance for the chance of strong to severe storms. Storms will develop across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma later this evening. They’ll begin to move east/southeast putting a few into Region 8 after sunset. While the severe threat is low, we’ll still have to watch for a wind and hail threat with some storms. Tornado threat is very low but not zero. Don’t cancel plans or dinner out. Some may not see storms. Just have a plan for where you are, or keep checking radar if you want to get home before the storms. A few clouds will begin to creep back in on Friday and can’t rule out a few showers or storms moving into Region 8. Not going to rule out small hail if a storm can get going later in the day. A few more chances for rain come over the weekend. Temperatures should be cooler, so not concerned about severe weather a the moment. There may be a window late in the morning or early afternoon for Easter egg hunts. Highs are in the low 60s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Next week, we start quiet and warming up. 70s start to return as the week progresses, and we’ll have to watch for more rain chances.

